RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Funeral arrangements have been announced for the Pisgah Elementary student who was killed in an ATV crash.

Keigan Norwood, 6, died at Children’s of Mississippi in Jackson on Tuesday, May 30. The ATV accident happened on Sunday, May 28.

Myleigh Lou Dittus, 10, was also injured in the accident on Rehobeth Road in Pelahatchie.

Visitation for Norwood will be held on Friday, June 9 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Dean Memorial Funeral Home in Brandon. His funeral will be held on Saturday, June 10 at 2:00 p.m. at Pinelake Church in Flowood.

Pisgah Elementary School officials announced there will be a celebration in honor of Norwood on Thursday, June 8 at the school. Attendees will be able to paint rocks to add to the school’s rock garden. The event will be from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.