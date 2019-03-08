Local News

Furniture maker to expand in north Mississippi

Posted: Mar 08, 2019 06:56 AM CST

Updated: Mar 08, 2019 06:56 AM CST

NEW ALBANY, Miss. (AP) - A company that makes upholstered furniture is investing $2.5 million to expand its operations in north Mississippi, with plans to hire 30 new workers.

Kevin Charles Fine Upholstery announced Thursday that it would increase furniture production at its New Albany plant to meet growing demand. The company makes pieces for associated company City Furniture, a Florida-based furniture retailer with 19 stores. It's named after City Furniture founder Kevin Charles Koenig.

The company currently has 72 workers in New Albany.

Mississippi Development Authority spokeswoman Tammy Craft says the state is giving Kevin Charles $75,000 to subsidize building improvements. She says the company has not as this time applied for property tax abatements from local authorities.

Craft says workers at Kevin Charles make an average of about $30,000 a year.

