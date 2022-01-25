JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Eudora Welty Library building has been in decline for years. A leaking roof led to the growth of mold in 2017. City leaders have not made a decision for the future of the library.

The Northside Sun reported Jackson-Hinds Library System Interim Director Kimberly Corbett sent multiple emails and made numerous phone calls to city leaders to report the damage, but no changes have been made.

Jackson City Councilman Ashby Foote said he he believes the city owns too many buildings with not enough resources to maintain them.

State Fire Marshall Mike Chaney closed the library in 2018 after he founds too many violations. During the same year, the Hinds County Board of Supervisors offered to buy the library.

So far, no progress has been made.