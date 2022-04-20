JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson leaders announced crews will close the curve where Gallatin Street turns into McDowell Road for repairs.

The closure started Wednesday, April 20 and will continue Thursday, April 21 and possibly Friday, April 22. The area will be closed to drivers from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. each day.

The closure will allow city maintenance crews to remove trees and repair the roadside ditch. All through traffic will be directed to use Interstate 55/Interstate 20 Frontage Road between the McDowell Road and Gallatin Street exits.

Public Works crews will install signage to alert drivers of the daily closure.