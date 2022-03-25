CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the City of Clinton announced garbage rates for residential and commercial customers will increase due to increasing costs by Waste Management.

The rate for residential service will increase by 61.29% to $25.00 per month. The rate for commercial service will increase by 42.50% to $28.50 per month. These increases will result in a 48% increase in total revenues in the garbage fund.

Due to the fact that the vendor has already begun to charge the new rate as of January 2022, the rates for the May 31 through September 20, 2022 will be as follows:

Residential service – $32.60 per month

Commercial service $35.30 per month

The rates will revert to $25.00 per month for residential service and $28.50 per month for commercial service for the October 31, 2022 bill.

The Mayor and Board of Aldermen intend to consider for passage a resolution setting these new rates at the Regular Meeting of the Mayor and Board of Aldermen to be held May 3, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. in the Municipal Courtroom located at 305 Monroe Street.