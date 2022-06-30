JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Gas prices are at a record high in United States, but that’s not stopping a lot of people from traveling during the Fourth of July weekend.

AAA is predicting around 48 million Americans will travel by vehicle this weekend; a number not seen since before the pandemic, but it’s going to cost drivers more than in year’s past.

The national average for a gallon of gas is now $4.85, compared to $3.11 this time last year.

Mississippi has seen a slight drop in prices, which are now averaging around $3.38 a gallon.

Experts said there are ways to cut back on gas mileage while traveling.

“You can diminish your fuel efficiency by as much as 14 percent when you’re speeding on the highway, so slowing down is one of the easiest things that we can do to conserve fuel. The other is making sure your tires are properly inflated. Under-inflated tires can consume your fuel efficiency by 30 percent,” explained one expert.

AAA is also warning travelers to not allow their fuel tanks to fall below a quarter of a tank because it makes it easier for sludge and debris to get into the engine and fuel filter.