ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Adams County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) may see a budget increase due to high gas prices.

The Natchez Democrat reported the sheriff’s office has been cutting costs elsewhere to lighten the blow of increased gas prices. Money that may have been spent on clothing, training, events or travel is instead being spent at the gas pump.

Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said the budget for the sheriff’s office is set on October 1 each year. Because of this, the recent inflated gas prices were not considered when the budget was last set.

According to the newspaper, Chief Deputy Billy Neely is expecting the fuel budget to increase from $145,000 to $190,000 for the next fiscal year.