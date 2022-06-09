JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson neighbor felt the pain at the pump on Thursday. The average price of a gallon of gas reached $5 on June 9, according to Gas Buddy.

“All of our money is being eaten up in gas,” said Annaise Wetherby, who lives in Jackson.

With record breaking gas prices yet again, Mississippi drivers are paying $4.49 a gallon.

Henry Chatman, a Jackson neighbor, said “There’s really nothing we can do.”

Stephen Savell, owner of Southern Land and Tree Services, said he’s one of many local businesses that are feeling the pain at the pumps. He’s been forced to cut back on manpower.

“It is what it is. I put gas in their vehicles before they even get paid, so I make sure I have work,” said Savell.

Drivers in the west and northeast are suffering the most pain at the pumps, according to data from AAA. In the meantime, people are doing what they can to stay afloat amid the surging record-high prices for gasoline.