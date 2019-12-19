Gas station clerk shot in face during robbery in Canton

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Canton Police Department is investigating after a male clerk was shot in the face during a robbery Thursday morning.

Investigators said they received a call about an armed robbery at Jasco Liquor and Gas just before 4:00 a.m.

When police arrived, they found out the cashier was shot on the right side of the face. A suspect in a ski mask left the scene, possibly in a gray sedan with an undetermined amount of money.

The victim has been identified as 27-year-old Ranjit Singh. He was listed in critical condition at the hospital.

If you have any information about the shooting, call the Canton Police Department at 601-859-2121.