JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With the potential of a hot week ahead, one local organization in Jackson is doing their part to help make sure everyone stays cool.

With temperatures expected to approach the high 90s this week, many people like Ocean Love are turning to one solution with hopes of simply staying cool.

“I’m just getting some water because I feel like I’m about to faint,” said Love.

“When you’re here on Gallatin Street, people are going to come to the door seeking water,” said Gateway Rescue Mission Executive Director Rex Baker.

Baker said the rising temperatures have become a growing concern for the community they serve.

“You don’t really feel it all the time, but you can dehydrate quickly out here on these streets. That’s definitely a health issue. We just want to do what we can so that nobody has to go thirsty if they can get to us,” said Baker.

Baker said shelter intake typically rises during the summer and winter months. After a drastic cut back from the pandemic, the mission has returned to full capacity, providing water and meals for participants.

“It’s so simple but profound to give somebody a drink of water on a hot summer day. I’m glad that we can be able to do that,” said Baker.