The Jackson Police Department made an arrest in regards to a shooting on Country Club Drive near Clinton Boulevard.

George Berry is arrested for murder related to the fatal shooting.

UPDATE: Suspect, George Berry-30, arrested for murder related to the fatal shooting that occurred on Country Club Dr. at Clinton Blvd. this past weekend. #JPD #Captured https://t.co/pCELLuWnW3 pic.twitter.com/7nKfFnHcV6 — Jackson Police Department (@JacksonMSPolice) June 28, 2019

On June 23, a male died after being taken the hospital with a back wound.

He was later identified as 33-year-old Renado Brady.

#JPD is investigating a shooting that occurred on Country Club Dr. near Clinton Blvd. just after 2am. A male was transported to an area hospital with a back wound. His condition is unknown. Currently there is no suspect info or motive. — Jackson Police Department (@JacksonMSPolice) June 23, 2019