Georgia Churches Provide Water During Jackson Water Crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – In the parking lot at the Northend Church of God in Christ in Jackson, a bottled water giveaway was held for Jackson residence in need.

The water was donated from By Faith Global Ministry Inc. in Riverdale, Georgia. Pastor Barbara Green is originally from Mississippi and says it saddened her heart to hear people in Jackson were suffering with no water for weeks.

Therefore, she began to gather water for those in need. There were water collection drives held in Georgia and nearly 20 pallets of drinking water was ready to be transported to Jackson.

But there was a problem; how were they going to get the water to Mississippi? The solution was a church out of Tennessee, as well as Pastor Jamal Bryant of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia. They did their part to provide the transportation.

Lashundra Liddell, secretary for Jackson Councilwoman Angelique Lee says they took a trip to Georgia and loaded water in a U-Haul. In that load, they only could gather a small portion of what had been donated.

Pastor Green says they will be delivering another load of water to the Jackson area during the last weekend of March.