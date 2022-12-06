RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Georgia man was arrested on multiple charges, including assault on a law enforcement officer, after a chase in Mississippi.

The incident happened on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, after a Rankin County deputy noticed a newer model Ford Bronco on Interstate 20. Investigators said the vehicle had been stolen out of Georgia.

The deputy pulled the vehicle over on the interstate. However, investigators said the suspect drove off when the deputy approached the vehicle. Authorities said the deputy, who has not been identified, was struck by the suspect’s vehicle.

According to investigators, the deputy returned to his vehicle and followed the suspect. However, the deputy backed off on the chase for public safety.

Deputies said the suspect’s vehicle was later spotted on Highway 13 by Puckett police officers. They said the vehicle continued eastbound on Highway 18 into Smith County.

Puckett police and Smith County deputies were able to stop the vehicle on Highway 18 near Raleigh. The suspect, who was identified as 34-year-old Timothy Benton, of Atlanta, was arrested.

Benton was charged with assault on a law enforcement officer, felony fleeing and possession of stolen property. He is also facing charges out of Georgia.