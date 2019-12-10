Georgia man serving life for Mississippi murder seeks pardon

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) – A Georgia man serving a life sentence in Mississippi for a 1998 fatal shooting wants that state’s governor to commute his sentence.

The Sun Herald reports 53-year-old Jodon Antonio Slaughter ran a legal notice required to make the reduction request in the newspaper’s classified ads section.

The ads say friends and family can submit statements recommending the commutation or its denial to the governor’s office.

A spokeswoman for Gov. Phil Bryant says the governor hasn’t issued a single pardon since entering office in 2012.