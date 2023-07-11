PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Pearl police said they arrested a Georgia woman after a chase on Interstate 20.

Investigators said a Pearl officer stopped a vehicle on I-20 eastbound just before 6:00 p.m. on Monday, July 10 for a traffic violation. Police said the female driver fled when the officer approached her door.

According to police, the driver, 47-year-old Bessie Jackson, of Georgia, made it just east of the Pelahatchie exit when Rankin County deputies deployed spike strips and blew out a front tire.

Police said Jackson fled from the car and was apprehended after being bitten by a Rankin County K9. She was taken to the hospital for treatment due to the bite.

Authorities said they found a large amount of narcotics in her vehicle. They also discovered Jackson had active warrants out of Georgia for drug and weapons charges.

When she is released from the hospital, Jackson will be charged by Pearl police with felony fleeing and possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute.