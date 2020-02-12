Gerber launches national search for its next ‘Spokesbaby’

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Gerber announced on Instagram that its started a national search for the next ‘spokesbaby’.

For the 10th year in a row, the childhood nutrition company is offering parents to submit pictures of their babies in its annual photo search.

All participants have until February 21 to submit photos and videos of their babies. The 2020 Gerber ambassador contender cannot be older than four.

It’s here, it’s here! Photo Search 2020 launches today, and we’re on a mission to find the next Gerber Spokesbaby to welcome to our growing family! This year’s search is a decade in the making, but we think it’ll feel completely new. So, what are you waiting for? Submit your little star today. Gerber via Instagram

Click here to submit photos and more information.