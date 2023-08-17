GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with St. Joseph Catholic Church announced the 2023 GermanFest has been canceled.

“We would like to thank everyone who has supported our GermanFest over the past 30 years! Due to the tremendous growth in the City of Gluckstadt, we have decided to take a year off in order to evaluate how we can update our festival and share our heritage with the surrounding community,” a statement read on the church’s website.

Father Matthew Simmons told the Madison County Journal that there would not be enough parking to accommodate everyone participating.

Church members are hopeful they can bring the festival back in 2024.