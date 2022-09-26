GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WJTV) – Sunday marked the 35th annual GermanFest in Gluckstadt. Hundreds of people showed up to get a taste of the culture.

People of all ages came out to enjoy the GermanFest at the St. Joseph Catholic Church Sunday afternoon.

“I’ve been to Munich, Germany. This is the closest thing we have here,” said Keith Berry, who attended the festival.

The event featured German food like bratwurst and saurkraut, games and music. This year’s live entertainment included a band all the way from Oklahoma, the Polkmiesters. There was also a lot of art, bread and homemade preserves for sale. And it’s all for a good cause.

“When we do the math, it’ll probably be close to a record crowd. It’s been a fantastic turnout. It’s just a general feeling of community and brining everybody together. You get a chance to visit with your neighbor and support the church and also be a good fundraiser for us,” said GermanFest Chairman Eric Price.

Community members say they look forward to coming out and celebrating German heritage and tradition every year.

“Just something fun to do. Get outside, get him away from the games, get some fresh air, experience the culture, something different,” said Takisha Lyles, a festival guest.

“No matter what your culture is; Celticfest, GermanFest, whatever fest, we need more fests in your culture. So, if your culture is somewhere different, throw a festival and we’ll show up,” said Keith Berry, another festival guest.

Festivalgoers say they can’t wait to come back again next year.