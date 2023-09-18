MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, the Madison County School District held a groundbreaking ceremony for a new performing arts center at Germantown High School.

The campus will also see an additional 24 classrooms. The two-story performing arts center will seat 1,200 people.

“Not having an auditorium has been a challenge. Now that we have that in place, we’ll be able to do a lot more school activities there with our theater department, with our performing arts. It will also be a space for our community, as well, to come out and hold certain events at our school. So, it’s just a just a great opportunity for our students and for our community,” said Germantown High School Principal Cody Zumbro.

The project will cost $44 million. The building is being built on the east side of the Germantown High School campus.

Officials said construction is on schedule for completion in July 2024 for the classroom addition and in November 2024 for the performing arts center.