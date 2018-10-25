Germantown High open following rumors of threat Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

MADISON, Miss (WJTV) - It’s business as usual after Germantown High administrators go wind of potential threat against the school.

Law enforcement and school administrators investigated and the rumor did not check out.

The District sent out a statement regarding the actions they took to ensure student safety.