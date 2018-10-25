Germantown High open following rumors of threat

Local News

MADISON, Miss (WJTV) - It’s business as usual after Germantown High administrators go wind of potential threat against the school.

Law enforcement and school administrators investigated and the rumor did not check out.

The District sent out a statement regarding the actions they took to ensure student safety.

The safety of our students is our top priority in Madison County Schools, and we take every report of potential threats very seriously. We will always investigate any and all reports to the fullest extent to ensure the safety of our students and school community.

Our goal is for students to develop into responsible, productive individuals who are equipped to make positive contributions to an ever-changing global society.

 

 

