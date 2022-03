CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Clinton and Mississippi Blood Services (MBS) will host a blood drive on Tuesday, March 15.

The drive will be held in the MBS Donor Coach from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Walmart. Donors will receive a $20 VISA gift card and a MBS water bottle.

Appointments are required and can be made here.