Attention DirectTV and AT&T U-verse customers!

Get a free chicken finger at Raising Cane’s Saturday

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Raising Canes Dog

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- National Chicken Finger Day is approaching!

On Saturday, July 27 Raising Cane’s will give out a free chicken finger before 11 am.

“Raising Cane’s only has ONE LOVE – quality chicken finger meals,” said Todd Graves, Founder & CEO. “And as anyone would do for their ONE LOVE, we created a national holiday in its honor. We always look forward to National Chicken Finger Day because it gives us the opportunity to celebrate with all of our loyal Caniacs.”

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story