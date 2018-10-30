Get help finding jobs and housing at MDOC resource fair Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - If you're looking for employment or housing, the Mississippi Department of Corrections is throwing an event for you.

Tuesday, October 30th, a resource fair will be held at the Mississippi Agriculture & Forestry Museum on Lakeland Drive in Jackson. It's happening from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The fair is for probationers and parolees, but anyone can from the public can attend.

It's sponsored by the Hinds County Probation and Parole Office and the Educational Opportunity Center at Tougaloo College.

Representatives from Families First for Mississippi, WIN Job Center, Hinds Behavioral Health Services, Ingalls Shipbuilding, United Parcel Service (UPS), Comcast, Tyson, Hinds Community College, Jackson State University School of Lifelong Learning, Magnolia College of Cosmetology, State Bank & Trust Co., Lowe's, AA Calibration Services, Waffle House, New Way, and many other organizations will be at the resource fair.

"The goal is to help individuals under our supervision get back on their feet by helping them find employment, housing, and any other services they need," said Commissioner Pelicia E. Hall.