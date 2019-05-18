Local News

Get your summer body ready by using ice

Contour your body with a procedure called Sculptice

Posted: May 17, 2019 05:51 PM CDT

Updated: May 18, 2019 07:08 AM CDT

Get your summer body ready by using ice

BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) - Summer is right around the corner so get those beach bodies ready! 

DeAngelo Marquise met up with Cora Christian of Beyond Beauty of MS.

Cora Christian specializes in the art of Sculptice 

Sculptice is an all natural breakthrough product that freezes and breaks down fat cells, allowing for relocation and removal of unwanted fat. 

"Sculptice is a non-surgical way to contour, tone, and tighten your body; using an icing procedure."

Beyond Beauty is a Byram-based business that specializes in weight loss.

Customers do not have to go under the knife to achieve results.

"We do a bunch of non-surgical procedures. We are not cutting or injecting anyone with anything. We do body sculpting, we do sculpting ice. Non-invasive lipo and vacuum therapy."

Cora Christian, the owner of this business, says most clients need at least four sessions to see results. 

For more information, please go to their website.

 

 

 

