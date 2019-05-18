Get your summer body ready by using ice Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) - Summer is right around the corner so get those beach bodies ready!

DeAngelo Marquise met up with Cora Christian of Beyond Beauty of MS.

Cora Christian specializes in the art of Sculptice

Sculptice is an all natural breakthrough product that freezes and breaks down fat cells, allowing for relocation and removal of unwanted fat.

"Sculptice is a non-surgical way to contour, tone, and tighten your body; using an icing procedure."

Beyond Beauty is a Byram-based business that specializes in weight loss.

Customers do not have to go under the knife to achieve results.

"We do a bunch of non-surgical procedures. We are not cutting or injecting anyone with anything. We do body sculpting, we do sculpting ice. Non-invasive lipo and vacuum therapy."

Cora Christian, the owner of this business, says most clients need at least four sessions to see results.

