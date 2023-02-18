JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The last night of the 58th annual Dixie National Rodeo is underway at the state Fairgrounds.

Saturday’s events included educational horse training, a kid’s play area, quarter horse showings and the Spring Ag and Outdoor Expo.

The final rodeo show kicked off at 7:00 p.m. with a musical performance from country music star Chris Lane.

Organizers say this year’s rodeo was successful, with two sold out performances, record sales and attendance.

“We’ve had people from 48 states here at the big national rodeo this year, literally all over the continental United States, where they came to compete as a cowboy or cowgirl. A lot of people came to attend because of this lineup of music that we had. I met people from Illinois, Indiana, Texas, Oklahoma and back East all the way over to Florida,” said Mississippi Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson.

He continued, “The Dixie National Rodeo is so much more than the rodeo. It’s a livestock show. All our bull racing, FFA kids showing animals out here. It’s a two-month long event. They’re good people who come here and enjoy the rodeo. It’s a family-friendly event. The agricultural aspect of it, it promotes what we do at the Department of Agriculture and Commerce, which is supporting our farmers and keeping agriculture strong.”

The Dixie National Livestock Show wraps up on Sunday. The event runs from 8:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.