JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Girls STEM Academy Summer Program will be held July 6-29 at Jackson State University in the John A. Peoples Science Building.

The academy is managed by the College of Science, Engineering and Technology and will introduce teenagers to science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) and include short courses on robotics as well as programming and designing automated vehicles.

The goal of the program is to increase their knowledge and skills and inspire their interest in research and innovation. Although registration is now closed, participation is free to girls in Grades 9-12 who have a general interest in science and have maintained a GPA of 2.5-3.0.

Dr. Martha N. Tchounwou, director of Student Support Services, said this is the fourth year of the Girls STEM Academy Summer Program. She hails the program for its ability to motivate teenage girls to embrace and pursue careers in STEM fields.

The girls will take short courses in the following areas:

Biology

Chemistry

Math

Laboratory safety

Networking and integration skills

Robotics and basic programming

ACT preparation

Career sorting

Girls Time

Public speaking

Throughout the summer, invited guest speakers will address STEM careers and teach the teenagers how to responsibly use and maximize social media, along with other topics.