Give blood for a chance to win 4 Luke Bryan tickets

MS Blood Services announced, they will be giving away four tickets to see Luke Bryan perform.

According to MS Blood Services, all donors at all of our drives and locations July 12 through July 19 will be entered to win four tickets to see Luke Bryan at the Amphitheater.

The winner will be announced on July 20.

Locations

Flowood 115 Tree St. (off of Treetops Blvd)

Flowood, MS 39232 Greenville 1044 Margaret Blvd.

Bologna Mall, Hwy. 1

Greenville, MS 38703-6453 Oxford 2627 West Oxford Loop #C

Oxford, MS 38655

Click here for information.