AMITE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating a crash that killed a Gloster man.

The crash happened around 3:45 p.m. on Friday, March 17 on MS 584 in Amite County.

According to MHP, a 2001 GMC Sonoma, driven by 43-year-old Marvin Alexander Holmes, was traveling west on the highway when the vehicle left the road, overturned and hit a tree.

Holmes died at the scene. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.