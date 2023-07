AMITE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Gloster woman was killed in a crash in Amite County on Wednesday, July 5.

Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) said the crash happened around 6:00 p.m. on Highway 24.

According to MHP, a 2018 Chevrolet Malibu, driven by 36-year-old Shemelda McGhee, of Gloster, was traveling west on the highway when the vehicle collided with a 2018 Freightliner Tractor/Trailer.

McGhee died at the scene. The crash remains under investigation by MHP.