GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Gluckstadt adopted its first logo and seal during a public board meeting on Tuesday, February 17.

The city launched a logo contest in October 2021 for neighbors to submit their ideas. The Mayor and Board of Aldermen created the City’s Logo Committee to finalize the logo and seal design. Steven Gee’s and Colleen Wise’s designs were chosen as the logo and seal concepts. City leaders said the designs incorporate elements of the city’s German heritage.

Gluckstadt adopts city logo, seal, (Courtesy: City of Gluckstadt).

“The city seal and logo are wonderful examples of talent possessed by the citizens of Gluckstadt. I hope that they will be a point of pride for everyone in the city and used for many years to come,” said Mayor Walter Morrison.

The seal and logo will be used for city branding including marketing, advertising, promotional materials, signage, stationary, printing and city vehicles.