GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders in the City of Gluckstadt announced new appointments and hires within the police department.

The following individuals have been appointed or hired:

Assistant Chief of Police, Jeremy Slaven

Lieutenant Stephen Tucker

Sergeant Kyrie Lucas

Sergeant Roy Dickerson

Police Officer Joseph Mullins

Angela Harper – hired as part-time officer

Jessie Smith, Jr. hired as part-time officer

Harper was named the Remarkable Woman of Mississippi in 2020.

The Gluckstadt Police Department has 12 full-time officers, five part-time officers, five reserve officers and a newly purchased K9, Boujee, helping patrol Gluckstadt. The city is in the process of building a new police department.