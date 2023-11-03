GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders in the City of Gluckstadt announced new appointments and hires within the police department.

The following individuals have been appointed or hired:

  • Assistant Chief of Police, Jeremy Slaven
  • Lieutenant Stephen Tucker
  • Sergeant Kyrie Lucas
  • Sergeant Roy Dickerson
  • Police Officer Joseph Mullins
  • Angela Harper – hired as part-time officer
  • Jessie Smith, Jr. hired as part-time officer

Harper was named the Remarkable Woman of Mississippi in 2020.

The Gluckstadt Police Department has 12 full-time officers, five part-time officers, five reserve officers and a newly purchased K9, Boujee, helping patrol Gluckstadt. The city is in the process of building a new police department.