GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders in the City of Gluckstadt announced new appointments and hires within the police department.
The following individuals have been appointed or hired:
- Assistant Chief of Police, Jeremy Slaven
- Lieutenant Stephen Tucker
- Sergeant Kyrie Lucas
- Sergeant Roy Dickerson
- Police Officer Joseph Mullins
- Angela Harper – hired as part-time officer
- Jessie Smith, Jr. hired as part-time officer
Harper was named the Remarkable Woman of Mississippi in 2020.
The Gluckstadt Police Department has 12 full-time officers, five part-time officers, five reserve officers and a newly purchased K9, Boujee, helping patrol Gluckstadt. The city is in the process of building a new police department.