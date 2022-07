GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WJTV) – Glucktstadt City Hall will undergo future renovations after city officials approved the plans during Tuesday’s meeting

The Madison County Journal reported Mayor Walter Morrison said the renovations are necessary due to the building already being at its capacity.

Kelly Dabbs, the owner of the building, said about $50,000 for the renovations.

The Gluckstadt Police Department is already located in the City Hall building.