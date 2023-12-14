GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WJTV) – Gluckstadt recently completed its baby box fundraiser for its new police department.

The fundraiser was led by Mississippi State Representative Jill Ford (R-Miss.), Gluckstadt Mayor Walter Morrison and Safe Haven Baby Boxes. The $25,000 fundraising goal was met Wednesday morning, according to the city of Gluckstadt.

Ford explained to WJTV 12 News that the fundraising goal was reached in less than a month. She considers the conclusion of this fundraiser as an early Christmas gift.

“This is just another confirmation that I serve the great people of the county of Madison,” Ford said.

During this year’s legislative session, the Mississippi Baby Drop-off law was amended to allow parents to drop off infants 45 days old or younger in a baby safety device. Mississippi House Bill 1318, authored this year by Ford and others, allows parents to give up custody of their newborn children anonymously in devices like Safe Haven Baby Boxes. Similar laws exist in 14 other states.

Ford felt compelled to write this law in part due to an anticipated increase in births following the overturn of Roe versus Wade. This landmark ruling occurred after the 2022 legislative session ended in Mississippi.

“We’re going to have a lot of babies being born that need the opportunity to have a place to go if their parents are in a desperate situation,” Ford said.

The devices are intended to reduce child abandonment across the country. Part of the company’s logo is a footprint of the last infant who died from child abandonment in Indiana. The company making Gluckstadt’s future box is based in The Hoosier State. Monica Kelsey started Safe Haven Baby Boxes, Inc. after learning she was abandoned as an infant.

The box has air conditioning and sends a notification to first responders once a parent places an infant inside. Since 2017, 36 babies have been surrendered in their baby boxes nationwide. Their Baby Boxes are currently located in 14 states, including Mississippi.

Back in July, the Long Beach Fire Department installed the first baby box in the Magnolia State. Ford hopes more appear in Mississippi.

“My prayer every night before I go to bed is for the Lord to lay it on the hearts of the people in all 82 counties to have a box in their location,” Ford said. “So if anybody has a desire to want to start a box in their county, then please call me at 601-624-6911 and I’ll tell you all about how to get started.”

Further donations sent for the baby box will pay for advertisements of it in the local community. A dedication of the baby box will occur sometime next year.