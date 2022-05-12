GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WJTV) – As developers continue to invest in the City of Gluckstadt, sit-down restaurants and a drive-thru pharmacy could soon open.

According to the Madison County Journal, multiple site plans are paving the way for new retail shopping centers on Gluckstadt Road and Calhoun Station Parkway. Other businesses like Priority One Bank and Green Steel Manufacturing were approved by aldermen this week.

The board unanimously voted to approve the ratification of the following site plans: