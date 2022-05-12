GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WJTV) – As developers continue to invest in the City of Gluckstadt, sit-down restaurants and a drive-thru pharmacy could soon open.
According to the Madison County Journal, multiple site plans are paving the way for new retail shopping centers on Gluckstadt Road and Calhoun Station Parkway. Other businesses like Priority One Bank and Green Steel Manufacturing were approved by aldermen this week.
The board unanimously voted to approve the ratification of the following site plans:
- New retail center on Gluckstadt Road
- Priority One Bank on Calhoun Station Parkway, located just south of Sullivan’s Marketplace.
- Classic Cars Auto Garage on Sowell Road right off Highway 51.
- Germantown Retail Complex on Calhoun Station Parkway. The site will include retail lease space consisting of new development on both sides of the parkway.
- Green Steel Manufacturing on 130 American Way, right down the road from City Hall.
- Official site plan for the Magnolia District on Church Road to the east of Old Jackson Road. Businesses include retail and office warehouses.