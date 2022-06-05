GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Gluckstadt hired its first Assistant Police Chief, purchased police vehicles and offered employment to potential sergeants.

The Northside Sun reported Barry Hale was hired as the city’s first Assistant Police Chief. He has a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice with a minor in Spanish from The University of Southern Mississippi. He spent 20 years climbing the ranks with the Jackson Police Department. City officials said Hale meets all the qualifications for the position through the Mississippi Board of Standards and Training.

The newspaper reported that three police officers were also offered employment as sergeants. Their job offers are contingent on the passing of a drug screen, background check, psychological profile and polygraph examination.

According to the newspaper, five Dodge Durangos were purchased for the police department at $30,699 each. Uniforms and equipment for each officer were purchased at $1,814.02 each. Additionally, officials are hoping to purchase body cameras, a fingerprint and booking machine, radar equipment and license plate readers in the next few years.