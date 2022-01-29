GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Gluckstadt has hired Jeff Williamson as the city’s building official.

The Northside Sun reported Williamson will be responsible for overseeing the city’s building and planning. He’s from Jackson and has spent 26 years in the construction business, with 21 of those years in municipal government.

Williamson said the position that gave him the most experience for his new role was with the City of Byram. He said he performed the same role in Byram, building the city from the ground up.

According to the newspaper, he will work in Gluckstadt on contract while he continues to work for Madison County.