GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Glucktadt hopes for 10 officers to be on the streets patrolling the area by October 2022. The police department only has a Chief of Police and an Assistant Chief of police at the moment.

The department has recently been approved by the Madison County Board of Supervisors for $69,000 to go to make sure the department has hand-held and vehicle radios.

“I worked with the City of Jackson. We did a lot of precinct restructuring and everything throughout the years. I helped re-align precinct one and precinct four with the command staff. That helps me a lot with knowledge of setting up things within this department,” explained Gluckstadt Police Chief Wendell Watts.

The funding will be used to acquire the radios through Motorola, so Gluckstadt will be linked to the Mississippi Wireless Information Network (MSWIN). A candidate, if approved by the board, will have to attend Mississippi Law Enforcement Academy, which takes anywhere from 10 weeks to three months for completion and can cost up to $4,000 per officer.

“I am completely excited and can’t wait to have my officers get on the street and start patrolling and protecting the citizens of Gluckstadt. They will be very impressed with the integrity and professionalism that these officers will have and will maintain,” said Watts.

The department is set to receive four surplus Chevy Tahoes that will be transferred from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. The future Glucktadt police station will also be the home of the municipal court system.

According to Watts, the Gluckstadt Police Department is up to 75 applicants.