GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WJTV) – Neighbors in Gluckstadt will have to wait a while for a new post office and a new zip code.

The Madison County Journal reported the new city would have to wait at least a decade for the post office and zip code.

The U.S. Postal Service sent a letter to Gluckstadt leaders in August. The letter stated that creating a new zip code boundary is cost-prohibitive.

However, USPS offered to allow Gluckstadt residents to change the naming from Madison, MS 39110 to Gluckstadt, MS 39110.