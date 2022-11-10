GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the City of Gluckstadt announced they obtained two acres of land in order to build the city’s new police department and municipal court.

Currently, the Gluckstadt Police Department and the Municipal Court are both housed at City Hall. City leaders believe that the the department and court should be in a separate building.

Mayor Walter Morrison said the Mississippi Legislature approved $1,000,000 to help fund this project. The city has been working diligently on this project since the city was first incorporated in 2021.

“I want to especially thank Speaker Philip Gunn, Lieutenant Governor Hosemann, Senators Walter Michel, Josh Harkins, Briggs Hopson and Representatives Jill Ford, Karl Oliver and John Read. We are so excited as this is something that needed to be done,” said Mayor Morrison.

According to Mayor Morrison, the police department is currently housed in one office at City Hall with 16 current police officers. With the new building, the department is expected to grow in the future.

“We ultimately, down the road, need our own City Hall,” said Morrison. “This is a step by step process so were crawling but hope to be walking soon.”

The city obtained the land from Anthony Morrison, who is a developer and not related to the mayor. According to the mayor, Anthony sold the city one acre of land at his cost and donated a second acre at no cost to the city.

“The safety of the people that live in Gluckstadt as well as the businesses that operate here is vital to the continued growth and prosperity of the city. As both developers and business owners who plan to be here long term the decision to make this donation was an easy one for us,” said Anthony.

The city hopes to break ground on the new police department and municipal court in 2023.