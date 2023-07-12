GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WJTV) – The Gluckstadt Board of Aldermen voted unanimously to oppose the City of Madison’s annexation efforts.

Mayor Walter Morrison said the annexation efforts would largely prevent Gluckstadt’s growth to the south of its present boundaries. He also said Gluckstadt is seeking annexation of much of the area sought by Madison.

On July 11, the Board of Aldermen voted unanimously to adopt an ordinance of annexation seeking that territory.

“We have the responsibility to act in the best interest of the City of Gluckstadt, its citizens, and its businesses, and this action serves those goals,” said Morrison.