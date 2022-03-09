GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Gluckstadt opted out of the sale of medical marijuana. This is the third city in the Jackson-metro area that has made the decision.

Mayor Bubba Morrison said even though medical marijuana has potential revenue value, it does raise other concerns for the city.

“Well, I think that, you know, financially, it certainly could have benefited the city because you’re talking about in sales tax revenues. But I think that it also comes with some costs associated with it. Sheriff Tucker very candidly indicated that he that he thought that it would probably increase crime by about a third,” Morrison said.

The mayor said Gluckstadt is still a budding city, and they do not have a police force at this time.