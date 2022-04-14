GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WJTV) – Gluckstadt Police Chief Wendell Watts is working to fill out the city’s new police department. The Madison County Journal reported he recently hired a polygraph examiner.

Watts said over the last couple of weeks, he and the Mayor and Board of Alderman have conducted interviews for positions within the department. He said they have several candidates.

“We’re looking to fill the positions of assistant chief, sergeants, and police officers,” Watts said. “We’ve gone through eight candidates for one position, and we’re going through numerous applicants for the other positions. We’re looking to decide those positions by the next meeting in May.”

As of Thursday, April 14, there is no update on the police department location.