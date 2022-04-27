GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WJTV) – The Gluckstadt Police Department will use the $1 million given to them by the Mississippi Legislature to build a police station. They also plan to have officers on the streets for Summer 2022.

The Northside Sun reported Gluckstadt Police Chief Wendell Watts has designed the officer uniforms and badges, which will be presented at the board meeting on May 10. He has also worked on the quotes for officer equipment.

“We are going to outfit them with everything the other departments use. It has been a very busy month and a very exciting month,” Watts told the newspaper.

The $1 million from the Legislature will only go towards the building for the department.