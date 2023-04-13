A new list from Forbes has determined the richest person in each state — as well as the source of their money. (Getty)

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Gluckstadt has received funding for a new municipal court building and police department.

The Madison County Journal reported city leaders approved borrowing $8 million and issuing general obligation bonds. Bids are expected to be opened during the May 11 board meeting.

The newspaper also reported that Gluckstadt received a $750,000 appropriation from the state for the project. In 2022, the city received $1 million for the project in state appropriations, which was used to purchase the land and create architectural drawings.

The building will be located south of Germantown High School.