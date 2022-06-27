GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WJTV) – The Madison County Board of Aldermen passed an ordinance that permits the use of fireworks in Gluckstadt on three days of the year and allows for the sale of fireworks.

The Madison County Journal reported fireworks will be permitted within municipal limits on Independence Day (July 4) from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m., Christmas Day (December 25) from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. and on New Year’s Holiday (December 31and January 1) from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m.

The ordinance states fireworks are classified as Class C fireworks like firecrackers, small Chinese crackers, skyrockets, bottle rockets, small-non-explosive Roman candles and rockets, pyrotechnics like “snap pops” and Class B (exhibited and professional fireworks displays).

The newspaper reported a seller should file an application duly subscribed and sworn by them. An applicant must get a Conditional Use permit from the Planning and Zoning Department for a stand in any C-2 zone. Applicants will also need a Transient Vendor privilege license. The police department will also have to be notified.