GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Gluckstadt has acquired two acres of land that will house the city’s police department and municipal court buildings.

The Northside Sun reported the two departments are currently run out of City Hall. Developer Anthony Morrison sold the city one acre of the land at his cost and donated the other at no cost to the city. Morrison is also behind many retail and restaurant sites that are being built in the city.

The Mississippi Legislature appropriated $1 million for the city to build police department and municipal court buildings during the last session. Now, with the land secured, the city is expected to break ground on the buildings after the new year.