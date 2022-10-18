GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WJTV) – An attempt to overturn Gluckstadt leader’s vote on the issue of medical marijuana has failed.

The Northside Sun reported residents failed to present an adequate petition due to technicalities, even though they had enough signatures.

Earlier this year, Gluckstadt leaders did not pass a resolution to allow the sale, distribution and cultivation of medical marijuana. Shortly afterwards, citizens began working on a petition to allow medical marijuana in the city.

Out of the 769 signatures on the petition, the newspaper reported 363 were disqualified. Despite have enough signatures, the petition was disqualified because the pages did not have the proper heading.