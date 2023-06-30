MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – A GoFundMe page has been set up for the woman who was allegedly shot by her husband in McComb.

According to the page, Gabrielle Prenell had to undergo two major surgeries after she was shot twice.

Investigators said the shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 21 at the Hampton Inn in McComb.

Police said Danny Prenell, Jr., 25, shot his wife, 27-year-old Gabrielle Prenell, twice before shooting himself once. They are both from Alexandria, Louisiana, and Danny is a pastor.

Gabrielle Prenell was airlifted from Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center in McComb to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson. Authorities said she was shot in the abdomen and in the arm.

According to the GoFundMe, Gabrielle is still recovering from her injuries. The funds will be used to help pay for medical bills, housing and counseling for Gabrielle and her three children.

McComb Police Chief Juan Cloy said Danny was released from the hospital last weekend. He was charged with aggravated domestic violence, disorderly conduct and disturbance of a business. Danny is being held in the Pike County Jail.