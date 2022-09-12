JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With September being National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, Dunkin’ is giving guests a way to support children battling cancer.

From September 14 to 28, customers can support the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation’s mission to bring joy to kids battling illness. As part of the program, guests at participating Dunkin’ locations throughout Mississippi can make a $2 donation to the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation, and they will receive a free Gold Joy Donut.

Officials said 100% of the funds raised from the Dunkin’ Gold Joy Donut will be granted to local children’s hospitals.

The Gold Joy Donut is a traditional donut ring featuring gold icing and topped with a glazed Munchkins Donut Hole Treat.

Last year, Dunkin’ and the Dunkin Joy in Childhood Foundation granted over $240,000 to local children’s hospitals through the Shine Gold program to bring joy to kids battling cancer.

“Dunkin’ is proud to shine gold in support of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and help children battling cancer right here in our communities,” said Katie Gaston, Dunkin’ Field Marketing Manager. “It’s incredibly important that we help our communities beyond our restaurant doors. We all have been touched by cancer and it is something no child or parent should have to endure. We want to show our unwavering commitment to this important cause and bring joy to kids who need it the most. Our Gold Joy Donut is a delicious treat and a great way to help support these amazing kids!”