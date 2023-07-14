PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – This summer, Dunkin’ customers will have a way to support children battling cancer.

The company announced the return of the Shine Gold initiative. Starting Wednesday, July 19 until Saturday, August 5, Dunkin’ is inviting its customers to “shine gold” in a joint effort to bolster the mission of the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation.

The Shine Gold initiative allows guests at participating Dunkin’ locations throughout Mississippi to make a $2 donation to the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation, in return for which they will receive a free Gold Joy Donut as an expression of gratitude.

The Gold Joy Donut — a traditional donut ring decorated with gold icing, yellow sprinkles and crowned with a glazed MUNCHKINS Donut Hole Treat — pays homage to the childhood cancer awareness ribbon.

One-hundred percent of the funds raised from the Dunkin’ Gold Joy Donut will be donated to local children’s hospitals, including Children’s of Mississippi.

“Dunkin’ is proud to shine gold another year to support children battling illness right here in our communities,” said Joe Sherman, local Dunkin’ Franchisee. “Cancer has touched many of our lives, and it’s an ordeal no child or parent should face. Together with the community, we look forward to helping bring joy to kids fighting cancer.”